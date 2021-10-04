Six arrested on suspicion of poaching in Wiltshire
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of poaching.
Officers received reports of suspicious activity on farmland in Conock near Devizes, and Market Lavington, in Wiltshire, on Saturday night.
After tracking down a green Jeep that was seen leaving the area at speed, police seized the remains of a hare or rabbit, two catapults, a ball bearing, a can of fuel and a large hunting lamp.
The men, aged between 28 and 41, from Hampshire and Surrey, are in custody.
Insp Pete Sparrow, from Wiltshire Police, said: "We know our rural communities have concerns about poaching and hare coursing, and we hope these arrests prove that we are taking action and will do all we can to apprehend and arrest offenders.
"We would urge anyone who sees suspicious activity on farmland to contact us, via 999 if they believe a crime is in progress, so we can respond swiftly."
Police said following the first report of suspicious activity in Conock, they were called about two vehicles on fire on land close to Market Lavington.
A search of the area revealed two burnt-out vehicles, but no suspects.
An off-duty police officer then spotted two further vehicles leaving the area at speed, one of which was a green Jeep. The Jeep was sighted by police in the Amesbury area a few hours later.
Six men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and trespassing on land at night to take or destroy rabbits.
