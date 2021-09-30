Man seriously injured in Southwick social club disorder
A man has been left with life-changing injuries following a disorder outside a sports and social club.
Police were called to the club in Southwick, near Trowbridge, at about 21:50 BST on Wednesday.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Wiltshire Police said.
A police spokesman added no arrests had been made but the investigation was continuing, including liaising with neighbouring forces.
Det Insp Tom Straker said: "Police were called to a large-scale disorder at the premises and quickly established that a man had suffered serious injuries.
"We know that people living locally may have witnessed the disorder, or possibly people leaving the scene, and we would urge anyone with information to call us."
'No wider threat'
Insp Gill Hughes, from the Trowbridge area community policing team, added: "We are aware that people living in the town will have noticed a significant police presence last night, as well as seeing the police helicopter operating in the area.
"We want to provide reassurance that this was believed to be a contained incident, with no wider threat to the public."
The disorder has also forced a venue change for the Neighbourhood Plan vote, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The polls were due to open on Thursday morning at the village hall but because of the disorder, Wiltshire Council was forced to move the voting venue to St Thomas' Church before being moved to the scout hut.
