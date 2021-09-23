Stonehenge autumn equinox gathering first since start of pandemic
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered at Stonehenge to watch the sunrise on the first official day of autumn.
About 250 druids, pagans and visitors were given access to the stones to mark the autumn equinox for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
Over the last two years, all solstice celebrations and equinox gatherings at the ancient monument have been cancelled by English Heritage.
Jess Trethowan, from the charity, said the event had "felt really magical".
The autumn equinox is one of the rare occasions that English Heritage opens up the stones for public access.
"This was the first time we've had an open access event since the beginning of the pandemic and it was really lovely and peaceful and really happy," said Ms Trethowan.
"Access was from just after 06:00 BST and sunrise was 06:55, so we were watching the sun coming up for quite a while.
"And it was a beautiful sunrise, it was warm and dry and it felt really magical."
The autumn equinox marks the point when the sun is positioned exactly above the equator and the day is the same length as the night.
It heralds the beginning of shorter days and longer nights.
Stonehenge Autumn Equinox Celebrations 2021. #Mabon #OpenAccess 😇 pic.twitter.com/4hQ5cMJi23— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) September 23, 2021
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk