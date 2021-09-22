Jonathon Seed: Wiltshire PCC election winner charged over false declaration
The former police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Wiltshire has been charged with making a false declaration in his nomination papers.
Conservative candidate Jonathon Seed was elected to the post in May but was barred from taking up the role after a past drink-driving conviction emerged.
"The charge relates to an allegation he made a false declaration that he was not disqualified," the CPS said.
Mr Seed will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 19 October.
Electoral Commission guidance says PCC candidates cannot stand for election if they have been convicted of an offence punishable with a prison sentence.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of special crime at the CPS, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised police to charge Jonathan Seed with making a false declaration in the nomination papers for the Wiltshire 2020 police and crime commissioner elections.
"The CPS made the decision that he should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from Thames Valley Police."
Mr Seed won the election ahead of second-placed Liberal Democrat candidate Liz Webster, gaining a combined total of 47% of the vote.
A spokesperson for the Conservative party said: "As this matter is now subject to criminal proceedings it would not be appropriate for us to comment further."
Conservative candidate Philip Wilkinson was elected as the new PCC for Wiltshire in August in a re-run election estimated to have cost more than £1m.
