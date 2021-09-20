National Action: Alleged neo-Nazi denies terrorism offences
An alleged co-founder of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action has denied a string of terror offences.
Ben Raymond, 32, of Beechcroft Road, Swindon, is accused of remaining in the extreme far-right group after it was outlawed in the UK in December 2016.
He is also charged with the possession of material likely to be useful for terrorism.
Mr Raymond appeared at Bristol Crown Court and spoke only to enter his not guilty pleas.
In total, he is accused of seven offences - one of membership of a proscribed organisation contrary to Section 11 of the Terrorism Act and six counts of possessing a document or record of use to a terrorist contrary to Section 58 of the act.
According to the charges, the material includes documents about ethnic cleansing, cluster bombs and homemade Molotov cocktails.
Mr Raymond was released on conditional bail. His trial is due to begin on 1 November .
