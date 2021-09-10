Wiltshire PCC criticises Stonewall trans policy on women-only areas
A police and crime commissioner has said trans women should not be allowed to use "private enclosed spaces such as women's prisons and female toilets".
Wiltshire PCC Philip Wilkinson was criticising the policies of LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.
He said he would not support promoting a "narrow ideology that is exclusive, divisive and potentially dangerous".
Stonewall said there was no evidence that inclusion compromised safety.
Wiltshire Police was a member of Stonewall's diversity programme for the last four years, up until this summer.
The charity aims to ensure that all LGBTQ+ staff are accepted in the workplace and added it was "disappointing that in 2021, this can still be thought of as controversial".
Mr Wilkinson was throwing his support behind the PCC for Surrey, Lisa Townsend, who said that Stonewall had become "a well-funded lobby group for a dangerous ideology that threatens the safety of our women and girls".
Writing on the Conservative Home website, he said: "I believe that we should treat every other human being with respect and courtesy irrespective of their sex, gender or sexual orientation.
"I therefore agree entirely with the sentiments expressed by Lisa Townsend.
"Like her, I do not believe that the vast majority of women in this country wish to allow biological men into their private enclosed spaces such as women's prisons and female toilets.
"That is a matter of public security and not inclusiveness. I will not support any organisation that promotes such a narrow and exclusive agenda and if necessary, that includes Stonewall."
Mr Wilkinson insists while he is supportive of LGBTQ+ rights, the issue of trans women being allowed to use certain facilities was a "matter of common sense".
He added he would treat every individual case with compassion, but that his duty is to protect all women.
Responding to the PCC's remarks, Wiltshire Police said it was committed to increasing diversity within the force.
It added that while it had taken the decision not to renew its membership with Stonewall, it was a member of the Inclusive Companies scheme.
It said: "We are determined to cultivate an inclusive environment which champions the rights of every single officer, staff member and volunteer."
Also commenting on Ms Townsend's remarks, Mark Shelford, the PCC for Avon and Somerset, described the topic as "very complex and sensitive", but said he fully supported her view.
He added: "I have shared my concerns with the temporary chief constable and I will be formally asking Avon and Somerset Police to consider their use of consultation and advisory services from Stonewall when their contract comes up for renewal this October.
"I will ask that they either work with Stonewall to change their policies to better reflect the public's concern regarding the safety of women and girls or end their contract."
'Inclusion makes the world safer'
A Stonewall spokesperson said: "Trans people are who they say they are, which is why they have always been able to use facilities that match their gender, without issue.
"Our inclusion policies are based on evidence, and there is no statistical evidence to suggest that LGBTQ+ inclusion compromises anyone's safety - in fact the majority of women (66% according to an Equality and Human Rights Commission survey) reported that they were comfortable with trans people using public toilets corresponding to their gender.
"Lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer inclusion makes the world a safer place for all of us."
