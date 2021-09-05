Man dies in Swindon house fire
A man has died in a house fire in Swindon.
Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property on Everleigh Road in Penhill shortly after 02:30 BST on Sunday morning.
Fire crews were able to bring the blaze under control, but the occupant of the house was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Swindon Police.
The force said inquiries were ongoing, but the man's death was not being treated as suspicious at this stage.
A police spokesman added: "The local community are likely to see an increased presence of emergency services in the area."
