PCC begins review of Wiltshire police station locations
- Published
Concerns over the lack of a police station and custody suite are being addressed by a police force's police and crime commissioner (PCC).
In 2014 the Wilton Road station and custody suite in Salisbury shut and officers began sharing space at Wiltshire Council's office in the town.
This decision is now being scrutinised by the newly-elected Wiltshire Police PCC, Conservative Philip Wilkinson.
Mr Wilkinson said both residents and officers were unhappy with the closure.
The review will now determine whether officers using the council space at Bourne Hill in Salisbury is the "right solution".
The closures were made by the previous Conservative PCC, Angus Macpherson.
The nearest custody suite to Salisbury is in Melksham, about 30 miles (48km) away and the only other remaining custody suite is in Swindon about 40 miles (approx 64km) away.
Senior officers 'not happy'
"On the doorstep, the message came through loud and clear to me: the operational police estate in Salisbury, and the south of the county, is an issue," said Mr Wilkinson.
"It was also clear to me when I raised this with the Chief Constable, that senior leadership and officers weren't happy either.
"I've listened to this and, as a result, I've asked the Chief Constable, and his leadership team, to conduct an immediate review of operational police estate in Salisbury and the south of the county.
"We have discussed how the review should look at the existing estate and whether the current police accommodation is fit-for-purpose for an agile police workforce in the 21st century."
Mr Wilkinson added that while the review took place, he still needed to balance the police estate needs alongside other policing priorities.
The PCC is responsible for setting the policing priorities in the Police and Crime Plan, controlling the budget and appointing the Chief Constable, who is in charge of the operational side of policing.
