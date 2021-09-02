Hundreds of 'fireflies' to be sited at Dorothy House
- Published
Hundreds of glowing fireflies are to be installed in the grounds of a hospice.
The installation of 400 lights is being created by Bruce Munro to raise funds for Dorothy House Hospice in Wiltshire.
Last year the artist created a "ribbon of light" at Long Knoll using 120,000 CDs in tribute to the NHS and in 2013 transformed the same chalk hill into a giant breast for a UK cancer charity.
Mr Munro said: "The idea is to try and create this feeling of life after death and the idea the spirit does live on."
The 400 luminous fireflies are being installed by a team of 15, amongst the woods in the grounds of Winsley near Bradford-on-Avon.
Each "unique and special" light, can be sponsored for a year to "celebrate the life of a loved one".
"It's for the residents who go there and their families," said Mr Munro.
"Each one is handmade and that's really a reminder of the individual care the hospice gives patients."
Crafted out of copper with a plume of fibre optics, he said the fireflies are "very reactive to wind movement".
"They dance a little bit like grasses in the wind," he said.
"During the day they'll catch the light as they move but they'll come into their own after dark."
With its funding income on the decline, the hospice hopes the fireflies will not only boost funds but "create a tranquil space to wander amongst and enjoy".
Don Kennedy, from the hospice, said: "After what has been such a difficult time for us all it feels wonderful that we can get together to celebrate those we love in such a beautiful way.
"Not only does this bring our community together again but we get to support ongoing vital care for patients and their families that need our help now."
The Firefly Wood is due to be unveiled on 16 September.