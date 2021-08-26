Multiple sclerosis fundraisers walking ancient route in pagan outfits
Eleven women are taking on a fundraising walk from Stonehenge to Avebury, dressed in pagan costumes.
They are walking 26 miles (41.8 km) between the ancient Wiltshire sites to raise money for multiple sclerosis (MS) research and treatment.
Eliza Adams, from Bristol, said the challenge was motivated by her husband Mark, who has progressive MS.
"We started off with a target of £1,000 but we have now reached £10,000 which is absolutely mindblowing," she said.
Their costumes are inspired by the pagan significance of Stonehenge and Avebury, as well as the 2019 film Midsommar, leading the group to call themselves the Midsommar Mommas.
"We've decided to walk the stones from Stonehenge to Avebury, walking the pathway that the ancients used to walk, and what better way of doing it than dressed-up in pagan wear?" said Ms Adams.
"What we're going to do hopefully is walk that 26 miles, myself and the other 10 women, including my 72-year-old mum, dressed in different costumes of a pagan nature and walk stones to stones," she added.
Research and treatment
The group, who do not practice paganism but share a love of nature, are planning to set off from Stonehenge at 07:00 BST on Thursday and hope to complete the challenge in around 12 hours, with a lunchtime stop included.
Ms Adams' husband Mark moved from remitting MS to the more serious progressive MS around 18 months ago and he will be in one of four support cars following the group during the walk.
"Every single penny of the money that we're raising is going into MS research, treatment and finding strategies for helping people," said Ms Adams.
