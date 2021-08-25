Afghanistan: Devizes MP urges MoD to give army homes to refugees
By Dan O'Brien
BBC Wiltshire politics reporter
- Published
An MP is calling for empty Ministry of Defence (MoD) properties to be used to house refugees from Afghanistan.
Danny Kruger said there were many homes in Wiltshire once occupied by forces families that were now sitting unused.
The Devizes MP said he had raised the availability of the homes with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
Mr Kruger said he was working with Wiltshire Council on a short-term solution to offer Afghan families and interpreters safe haven.
"They helped us and we have to help them. We have a lot of empty MoD homes," Mr Kruger said.
"I think there might be a role for us to play, only in the short-term ... but if there are interpreters, contractors and Afghan families who need housing then I'm hopeful that Wiltshire will be able to help."
Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer said: "I have been talking to our MPs and the Ministry of Defence about how we can potentially use empty MOD housing and we're looking at other options as well should they be necessary.
"We were one of the first local authorities to help with the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement scheme and we are ready to play our part once again."
'They supported us'
The homes were used by services families across Wiltshire but after years of restructuring and cutbacks, they are now sitting empty. The homes are owned by Annington and were leased to the MoD, Mr Kruger said.
Annington has been approached for comment.
"Everyone we are admitting to the country deserves a place here," Mr Kruger said.
"These are people who are English-speaking, they have worked with British forces and they have supported our troops.
"They have supported this country and our efforts in Afghanistan."
The UK has announced plans to accept 20,000 Afghan refugees over the long term and the British Government's Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme will aim to allow 5,000 Afghans to settle in the UK in the first year.
