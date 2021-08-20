Wiltshire PCC: Conservative candidate wins re-run election
- Published
Philip Wilkinson has been elected as the new Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Wiltshire.
The Conservative candidate was elected in a re-run after it emerged the original winning candidate - Jonathon Seed - also a Tory, was ineligible.
Mr Seed won the original vote but withdrew when a historical motoring offence came to light.
The cost of holding the election again was estimated at more than £1 million.
Thames Valley Police is investigating how Mr Seed came to stand as a candidate in the original election.
He said he had declared the motoring offence to party officials and had initially been told it did not disqualify him from standing, but he was later advised this was not the case.
After winning May's election, he withdrew and on Thursday voters across the county went to the polls again.
With more than 500,000 residents eligible to vote, turnout was 16.63% with 91,553 votes cast.
Mr Wilkinson beat independent Mike Rees, after second preference votes were counted as neither managed to get 50% of first preferences.
Mr Wilkinson received 32,564 first round votes while Mr Rees received 25,197.
When second preference votes were counted, he was elected with a total of 37,752 votes compared with Mr Rees' 34,815.
Wiltshire Police's Chief Constable Kier Pritchard, congratulated Mr Wilkinson and said he looked forward to working with him.
"The last year and a half has been challenging and unsettling for many due to the COVID pandemic," he said.
"But I will work with the new PCC to ensure our communities feel safe and that policing remains visible within neighbourhoods."
