Lydiard Live: artists relish playing to a live audience
Nine up-and-coming musicians will be performing on the BBC Introducing stage at a new festival in Wiltshire at the weekend.
A crowd of 10,000 people is expected to attend Live at Lydiard held at Lydiard Park in Swindon on Saturday.
Joining headliners Anne-Marie, Dizzee Rascal and Clean Bandit, are newcomers Komposa, Kate Lomas and RVBY.
"I love performing in the local bars but you can't beat that festival feeling," said Bristol artist Komposa.
"I'm so buzzing for it. Just seeing people dancing again. We've had 16/17 months of no dancing. I think I've forgotten how to dance myself", added Komposa, aka Karl Humphrey.
The 30-year-old, who was born in London, said although lockdown had given him a chance to reflect, it was also a frustrating time.
"Trying to collaborate with people virtually was hard, but now we've been able to meet up and get into the studio.
"You just can't create that feeling on a Zoom call."
Singer-songwriter Kate Lomas, 26, from Broughton Gifford in Wiltshire, said she was looking forward to performing in front of a crowd for the first time in almost two years, at the site close to where she grew up.
"It'll be lots of energy and emotion.
"It should be a high-energy, really fun and really emotional set."
"I'm excited to have live music back. It's been a big part of my life that's been missing and hasn't been able to be fulfilled," she added.
RVBY, aka Ruby Donadel from Warmley, South Gloucestershire, who is also on the BBC Introducing line-up, said she had missed the feeling of playing in front of crowds.
"I think I'm just so more excited because this is only the second show I've done this year and I'm just so excited to play.
"The first gig I had after the lockdown was the best gig I ever had. The feeling was just amazing and the crowd was just excited to be out. It was incredible."
