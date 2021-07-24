NSPCC charity fundraiser, 107, presented with MBE in Salisbury
A 107-year-old volunteer who has raised thousands of pounds for a children's charity has received her MBE.
Anne Baker, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, has been supporting the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) for 60 years.
She was appointed MBE in the New Year's Honours list and was given her award by the Lord Lieutenant of Wiltshire at her home on Friday.
"It's thrilling, wonderful," she said, adding: I'm feeling very happy."
Mrs Baker, who was the oldest person on the New Year Honours 2021 list, was joined by family and friends for a small ceremony in her back garden, where she holds annual fundraising parties.
She said she did not feel worthy of the honour and the charity more than deserved the support she had been able to give.
"I've always tried a little bit for the charity to help and I have enjoyed it so much so I haven't felt as if it's been trouble in any way," she added.
Mrs Baker's five children joined her for the ceremony, including her son David, who moved in with her to help during the coronavirus lockdowns.
"Today is the culmination really of mum's life in giving so much to families, and so much to the NSPCC," Mr Baker said.
"She is passionate about children and she still wants to give. She is an extraordinary person."
Caroline Morgan, of the NCPCC, said Mrs Baker embodied the spirit of the charity's volunteers.
She said. "In fundraising, volunteers are our lifeblood. They keep us going - 90% of NSPCC income is raised by events like Anne has. That's how we pay for our services."
