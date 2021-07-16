BBC News

M4 delays: Motorway shut after fuel lorry fire

Published
image copyrightTwitter user @@wanna_b_ironman
image captionThe fire broke out at about 14:30 BST on the M4 eastbound, close to Membury Services

A lorry loaded with hydrogen fuel cylinders caught fire and shut a motorway.

The fire broke out on the M4 eastbound between junction 15 at Swindon and junction 14 at Hungerford at about 14:30 BST.

The motorway was closed in both directions. Both carriageways were reopened at about 16:50 after the cylinders were made safe.

No one has been injured.

image copyrightDorset and Wiltshire Fire Service
image captionBoth carriageways were reopened at about 16:50 but tailbacks remained

