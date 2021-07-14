M4 human remains: tests underway as search continues
Human remains found near a motorway are being examined by forensic scientists as work continues at the site.
A member of the public alerted Wiltshire Police to the discovery made near junction 15 of the M4 on 2 July.
Police say that bones and other remains are undergoing tests to provide more information about their origin and age.
"The search must continue in the area for some considerable time yet to ensure we gather any relevant material," said Det Ch Darren Hannant.
Teams are searching an area of scrubland beneath a flyover near Meadow Lane.
While work continues at the site, some of the remains already found are undergoing tests.
'Open mind'
Det Ch Hannant said there is currently no suggestion that the remains are connected to any particular case or missing person but police have to "keep an open mind".
"The remains have been subject to scientific testing procedures in an attempt to obtain material for DNA profiling and radiocarbon dating. These results will take a number of weeks," he added.
Police family engagement officers are working with a number of families of missing persons in order to keep them updated of any relevant information.
Members of the public have also been asked to continue to stay away from the site and respect police cordons as the search continues.
