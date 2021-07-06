Corsham new homes plan over active stone mine thrown out
Plans to build homes and offices above an active stone mine have been dismissed by planning inspectors.
Gladman Developments Ltd was turned down by Wiltshire Council over its application to build 150 homes at Hartham Park in Corsham, Wiltshire.
Councillor Ruth Hopkinson, who welcomed the appeal being thrown out, said it made "no sense for them to be house-building above an active stone mine".
Gladman, which wanted to build there since 2015, has been asked for comment.
Ms Hopkinson added the operators of the stone mine had mineral rights for another 20 years or so.
"I don't object to development, per se, but I do object to development that doesn't meet the needs of the community, jeopardises anyone who buys the house, and does not fit in with Corsham's neighbourhood plan," she said.
Gladman obtained outline planning permission for the site back in 2015 but this was conditional on the council being satisfied that each and every building would be insulated against noise and vibration from the stone mining activity that takes place underneath the development.
These conditions were not met in August 2018 and again when it handed in its revised plans.
Wiltshire Council is now in the process of making a claim for the costs of the appeal due to the firm's unreasonable behaviour, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Pickwick Association, which helped fight the proposals, will also be awarded costs for the appeal.
Another bid by CARE UK to build an 80-bed care home on the same land will go to appeal later this year.
The council refused planning permission for the care home because the applicant did not demonstrate the need for the facility in the area.
