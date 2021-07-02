Swindon: Suspected human remains found close to M4
Specialist police officers are combing an area close to Junction 15 of the M4 near Swindon after finding suspected human remains.
Wiltshire Police said the investigation might take "a number of weeks" but updates will be given when possible.
A spokesperson said "a meticulous search of the area" is taking place to "recover any relevant material" before forensic scientific analysis.
A police presence will remain in the area for "the next few days and weeks".
