Womad 2021 festival cancelled amid Covid-19 uncertainty
- Published
A world music festival has been cancelled due to a lack of government support, its organisers have said.
The event in Charlton Park, Wiltshire was due to take place on 22-25 July and normally attracts up to 40,000 people.
Its founder, Peter Gabriel, said the festival needed test event status or a government backed insurance scheme to operate and neither were forthcoming.
The government department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has been approached for comment.
Mr Gabriel said: "It is with great regret that we are cancelling WOMAD '21 today."
Only 'wanted certainty'
"Without the simple support of a government insurance scheme or the guarantee of test event status, we cannot continue and put Womad's long term future at risk."
"We feel that our audience, artists, staff, and contractors, who have been amazingly supportive throughout all this, will understand the need for us to act to guarantee our survival."
He said he and his team had been trying to seek clarification about the event but despite several attempts had received no clarity about whether restrictions would be lifted on 19 July.
He said while some events such as the Latitude Festival and Tramlines Festival were granted Test Event status on the same weekend as Womad, he said this "clearly implies that only approved test events will be protected and guaranteed the right to go ahead as normal - even though this flies in the face of the Prime Minister's statements".
"It is the lack of government-backed insurance along with these actions that have forced Womad to cancel.
"We have not been asking for financial support; all we have wanted is certainty in the form of insurance against cancellation (that we'd be happy to pay for).
"We need an understanding of the realities of how our industry works and the benefits that we bring.
"The industry should see equal access to support and a much less opaque way of deciding who gets help," Mr Gabriel said.
