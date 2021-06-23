Stonehenge A303 tunnel: Minister acted 'unlawfully'
The Transport Secretary unlawfully disagreed with an expert panel with no "proper evidential basis" when he approved the Stonehenge road tunnel scheme, the High Court heard.
Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS) is challenging Grant Shapps approval of the £1.7 billion plan.
The go-ahead was given despite Planning Inspectorate officials saying it would cause "permanent, irreversible harm".
The judicial review hearing is expected to last three days.
The development would overhaul eight miles of the A303, including a two-mile tunnel.
In his opening statement, David Wolfe QC, barrister for SSWHS, said Mr Shapps had "misconstrued the advice of Historic England" when making his decision to approve the project.
He added that the reasons given by the Transport Secretary were "unlawfully inadequate and unintelligible."
A panel of experts had recommended that development consent should be withheld because the project would substantially harm the integrity and authenticity of the Unesco World Heritage Site, which includes the stone circle and the nearby landscape.
Mr Justice Holgate, the presiding judge, said the court will not be considering the merits of the tunnel itself, but only whether the Transport Secretary had acted unlawfully.