Chippenham MP calls for solution to Bath's traffic woes
An MP said lorries have been "rumbling" through her constituency "at all hours" since air pollution control measures were introduced in Bath.
Chippenham MP Michelle Donelan said the impact of the city's Clean Air Zone (CAZ), launched in March, was clear.
She said other measures, such as weight restrictions on Bath's Cleveland Bridge, would worsen the disruption.
Bath MP Wera Hobhouse said restrictions were needed to protect the Grade II* structure and reduce city traffic.
Ms Donelan said her constituency had suffered a "severe knock-on effect" after the introduction of the CAZ as lorry drivers sought to avoid Bath on their way to and from the M4.
She said villages including Atworth, Shaw, Winsley and Limpley Stoke now had lorries constantly "rumbling" through them, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ms Donelan said Bradford on Avon, "with its narrow streets and beautiful historic architecture" had also experienced "much higher volumes of traffic" as motorists sought alternative routes to and from the M4.
"There needs to be a 'heads together' solution for this issue... one that helps Bath and constituencies in Wiltshire to deal with air quality and congestion," she added.
Ms Hobhouse has previously called for greater restrictions on lorries through Bath and said Cleveland Bridge was being "shaken to bits" by lorries.
She said: "Cleveland Bridge cannot sustain being repaired every 15 to 20 years.
"What we need are long-term, permanent solutions. The bridge is simply not the right route for 40 tonne HGVs."
A temporary 18-tonne limit was introduced ahead of the repairs, which had been due to start on 28 June, however the limit continues to be breached.
