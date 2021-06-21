Stonehenge summer solstice: In pictures
- Published
The sun has risen on the summer solstice, marking the longest day of the year. Stonehenge, in Wiltshire, is traditionally seen as a meeting place to mark the occasion, but it was closed off after the government delayed the easing of England's covid restrictions into July.
About 200 people ignored advice not to travel to the site. Here's how this year's event passed in pictures:
.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.