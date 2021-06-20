Avebury stones: Solstice revellers urged to avoid site
Hundreds of people have arrived at the Avebury stones to celebrate the summer solstice, sparking a police warning.
The arrival of about 300 vehicles led to Wiltshire Police closing part of the nearby Ridgeway footpath to protect farmland and maintain public safety.
A police spokesperson urged anyone wanting to celebrate solstice to "do so safely and where possible from home".
Official access to Stonehenge and Avebury, which is about 24 miles (38km) away, has been stopped due to Covid.
Avebury update. @wiltshirepolice have taken the difficult decision to prevent further access to part of the Ridgeway, near Avebury, to maintain public safety and prevent potential damage to nearby farmland. This is in response to large numbers of people and vehicles in the area.
On Wednesday, English Heritage, which runs Stonehenge, said it would keep the ancient monument closed in line with government coronavirus guidelines.
The police spokesperson added: "Our officers are present and access is now closed, therefore we would advise people intending on travelling to the area not to do so.
"We have not taken any proactive action, other than to close further access to that part of the Ridgeway and are monitoring it closely and will continue to manage across the weekend."
They added people began arriving overnight and on Sunday morning and the gathering was peaceful, with many families there.
The National Trust, which runs Avebury, said it would not allow camping near the stones or open any of its public facilities there to try to deter visitors.
In Somerset, Avon and Somerset Police have also urged people to stay at home instead of celebrate the summer solstice in Glastonbury.
