Wiltshire man warns of dangers of sepsis after losing mum
A bereaved son is raising awareness of the symptoms of sepsis after his mum was misdiagnosed with Covid-19 and died within days of being discharged.
Carer Paula Briggs from Malmesbury died aged 56 last April.
Her son Joseph, 21, said: "Losing her was devastating for me as we were very close."
Sepsis can occur when the body's immune system over-responds to an infection which can result in tissue damage and organ failure.
'Slurred speech'
"After months of trying to readjust to life without her, I feel ready to make a difference by sharing her story and helping others," he added.
Carer, Paula had been having frequent headaches and feeling run down so was taken by ambulance to Great Western Hospital, Swindon.
As she worked in a care home and had been a close contact of people with Covid-19, medics believed she had contracted coronavirus.
Once sent home though, Paula's condition worsened until she was unable to look after herself and could not get out of bed.
Her speech was slurred and her three sons couldn't make sense of what she was saying.
This all happened in a matter of days.
'Hard to detect'
Joseph wants to make it clear he does not blame the hospital.
"The nurses and doctors were incredible, supporting us throughout," he said.
"Unfortunately, sepsis is so hard to detect. We were in a time of the unknown, where we had no real idea of the capability of Covid-19."
A Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: "We have very strict processes in place for those arriving at hospital with symptoms of sepsis, including flagging the patient to our Acute Sepsis and Kidney Injury team who review and start treatment promptly.
"Ms Briggs had symptoms which were very similar to Covid-19 and was treated in our Covid Assessment Unit.
"Although she tested negative for Covid, she was diagnosed as having suspected Covid-19 in line with guidance in place at that time."
Paula had worked in a care home for 20 years.
She had been very conscious of the risks of Covid-19 and concerned about catching it and passing it on to residents, her son said.
Joseph added that she would walk to work instead of driving to avoid her car being contaminated with the virus.
The UK Sepsis Trust says the condition is often not detected early enough due to lack of awareness and the similarities that sepsis has with other illnesses and diseases.
Joseph said: "This was the case for my mum and when she died my emotions were all over the place.
"I was full of anger, confusion and worry."
Joseph has so far raised more than £500 for UK Sepsis Trust in memory of his mum and plans to do more.
He wants to let people know the most common signs of sepsis are so they can act quickly.
What are the symptoms of sepsis?
In adults:
- slurred speech
- extreme shivering or muscle pain
- passing no urine in a day
- severe breathlessness
- high heart rate and high or low body temperature
- skin mottled or discoloured
In children:
- a mottled, bluish or pale appearance
- very lethargic or difficult to wake
- abnormally cold to touch
- breathing very fast
- a rash that does not fade when you press it
- a seizure or convulsion
