Inbetweeners joke teacher was naive, panel rules
A newly qualified teacher who upset a pupil by quoting a line from TV comedy The Inbetweeners has been cleared of misconduct.
Christopher Harper also sent nearly 900 emails to a pupil while working at Kingsdown School in Swindon.
A misconduct panel found the comment was "inappropriate" but accepted the emails were intended to help the pupil improve her writing skills in German.
They concluded his actions were naive and no further sanctions were needed.
The German teacher worked at the school from September 2017 until July 2019, when he was dismissed.
The panel heard that during a Year 8 class, a pupil had stated another child's mother was single.
'Personal and offensive nature'
Mr Harper replied along the lines of "oo is she" and subsequently said "if I marry your mum you can finally call me daddy" or words to that effect, the report said.
He explained he had intended the comment as a joke and it was made in reference to The Inbetweeners.
The report stated the pupil had been upset by this given "the personal and offensive nature of the comment which had been made at the pupil's expense and had been an inappropriate comment to make to any pupil".
This allegation was proven.
An investigation found 2,579 emails had been sent between Mr Harper and Pupil C. Mr Harper had sent 898 emails.
'Over familiar'
The exchange began after Mr Harper had offered all pupils the opportunity to email him in a foreign language as a way of improving their language skills but only Pupil C took up the offer.
The emails were "over familiar" but the panel said there was no evidence to show he had any "malicious or inappropriate motivations towards Pupil C".
By exchanging emails in this way, this amounted to forming an inappropriate relationship with Pupil C, the panel said.
It also found that Pupil C had become infatuated with him but he did not realise this. This allegation was proven.
The panel concluded Mr Harper was "extremely naïve" and had "exercised poor judgement" but there was a public interest in retaining him in the profession as he was a good teacher.
He was also clearly remorseful and showed insight into his failings, it added.
