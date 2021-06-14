BBC News

Crews tackle Bromham Social Centre fire

Published
image captionA large cloud of smoke can be seen over the village

Firefighters are tackling a large fire at a community centre in Wiltshire.

Emergency crews responded to the fire, at the Bromham Social Centre on New Road, just after 10:00 BST.

Nearby roads have been closed and residents have been warned to keep doors and windows closed.

A large cloud of smoke can be seen rising over Bromham village, a few miles north-east of Melksham. There are no reports of casualties and no cause has yet been given for the fire.

