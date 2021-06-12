Touring pop-up shop opens to mark Pride month
A pop-up Pride shop offering a safe space for people to ask questions and find support is open this weekend.
Swindon & Wiltshire Pride's shop is in Salisbury today and tomorrow as part of Pride Month.
It is touring the county and after appearing in Swindon last week, it will move on to Trowbridge on 19-20 June.
"The pop-up space has given us an opportunity to engage with the community and their families," said the group's Phoenix Stewart.
The LGBTQ+ charity is offering people an opportunity to purchase Pride gifts, pick up information and get advice from the volunteers.
All of the profits are being put towards Swindon & Wiltshire Pride, Salisbury Pride and Trowbridge Pride.
Ms Stewart said that the pop-up was not just a shop, but a safe space for people to ask questions and get signposted to LGBTQ+ organisations.
"While setting up we have lots of people stop and ask questions with one person saying "it's about time we have a place like this in Salisbury.
"Having spaces like this on the high street enforces the message that is okay to be LGBTQ+. It provokes a conversation and helps provide support as well as celebrating the community," she added.
This year's Swindon & Wiltshire Pride is set to take place on Saturday 4 September at Swindon Town Gardens.
