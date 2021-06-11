Salisbury Cathedral peregrines provide dramatic footage
Thousands of viewers have been glued to a live stream showing four fledging peregrine falcons.
The birds that nest on top of Salisbury Cathedral have become a popular feature since a mating pair of peregrines made their home there in 2014.
There has been heightened drama this year as two of the fledglings have struggled to get the hang of flying.
Experts said warm weather and low winds probably meant the birds were unable to get sufficient lift for take off.
Peregrine chicks have hatched at the cathedral every year since 2014, except in 2018.
Four chicks hatched in April 2021 having been incubated by their parents for a month.
The first cracks in the eggs appeared on 23 April and viewers tuned in to witness the moment the chicks broke through their shells.
Two males and two females emerged and were named by a public vote. All four chicks have now been making their first flights.
"We're extremely pleased" said Gary Price, Clerk of the Works at the cathedral. "Four chicks, all being raised, all have fledged, they'll be around here for three or four weeks and then part ways in the summer."
The two female birds have struggled to take to the air. Both of them 'crashed landed' on 6 and 7 June.
Flo, who is named after Florence Nightingale, came down in the cafe garden at the nearby Salisbury Museum.
"She was fine" said Mr Price. "Phil [Sheldrake] checked her over, he opened up her wings just to make sure she hadn't crash landed and broken a wing but she was fit and healthy."
Eliza, who is named after Dr Elizabeth Garret Anderson came down the following day near the cathedral chapter house.
She was also retrieved by cathedral staff and returned to her home on the tower.
"About three or four years ago we had to rescue one chick but it hasn't happened for a few years" said Mr Price.
Female peregrines are heavier than males and it is thought the combination of high humidity and low winds had hampered their early efforts to master flight.
Mr Price said the fledglings had made progress though: "Since then, all the chicks have been seen flying around the spire, so we are hoping that their wings are strong enough."
