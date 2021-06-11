Drug dealer who exploited teenage girl jailed for eight years
- Published
A drug dealer who exploited a teenage girl by getting her to run drugs has been jailed for eight years.
Mushafau Sanusi, 26, of Fratton, Portsmouth, was found guilty on four counts of supplying Class A drugs.
The 17-year-old girl, from Salisbury, was initially arrested but then released as a suspected victim of modern slavery.
PC Tim Stevens said dealers like Sanusi cause "great harm" to vulnerable people.
"They bring with them misery and violence for our local communities," added PC Stevens.
"We are committed to stamping out this type of illegal behaviour and safeguarding those at risk."
During the investigation police seized a moped from Salisbury Railway Station, which had about £4,000 worth of Class A drugs stored under the seat, as well as various mobile phones.
These phones led police to Sanusi and he was arrested a few days later in Portsmouth, where about £2,600 in cash was also seized.
Drug networks in two counties
The court heard that investigations by both Wiltshire Police and Hampshire Police found Sanusi was responsible for running drugs lines in Portsmouth and Salisbury.
During the case, Matthew Hamilton, 33, of Fratton, who was one of Sanusi's runners in Portsmouth, admitted two charges of supplying Class A drugs and was given a 12-month community order.
Sanusi was jailed for eight years for the drug charges, two charges of possession of criminal property, possession of a bladed article, and driving while disqualified.
He was also disqualified from driving for five years.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk