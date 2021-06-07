Swindon Railway Village: Town safety boosted by government funding win
Efforts are being made to improve safety for pedestrians thanks to a £432,000 grant.
The award from the Safer Streets Fund has been secured by Swindon Borough Council and Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
The Sheppard Street underpass in Swindon Railway Village and Rodbourne will be improved with better lighting.
The money will also go towards more CCTV and bodycameras for police and community support officers.
Improvements to the Bristol Street and Sheppard Street underpasses will also be funded through the government's Towns Fund Scheme, the the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Chief executive of the PCC's office, Kieran Kilgallen, said: "I am confident this funding will make a real difference to the areas outlined in Swindon and look forward to seeing the plans progress."
A council spokesperson said: "Swindon remains a safe place to live and visit but any opportunity to make our streets safer is welcome."
A new PCC should have been elected to succeed Angus Macpherson in May.
But Conservative candidate Jonathon Seed, who secured most votes, was disbarred after a driving conviction came to light.
Police are investigating the circumstances but a new election is set to take place in August.
