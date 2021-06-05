More trees to be planted in Chippenham after plan agreed
- Published
Hundreds of new trees are set to be planted across a number of council-owned open spaces to help combat climate change and improve well-being.
Chippenham Town Council agreed the move, which would see the number of trees increase to around 4,000 by 2026.
Councillors also agreed to create a "tiny forest" in Monkton Park by planting 600 shrubs and trees.
Earthwatch UK's tiny forest scheme seeks to maximise the environmental benefits of trees in urban areas.
Members of the council's amenities, culture and leisure committee voted unanimously to approve the new tree planting policy.
Trees are set to be planted in areas including Donkey Fields, John Coles Park and Stanley Park, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Chair of the committee, Liberal Democrat Desna Allen, was impressed by the idea of a tiny forest, which is set to be planted across an area roughly the size of a tennis court.
It is hoped planting will begin in the winter, with the local community encouraged to play their part in the project.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk