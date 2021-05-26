Salisbury's secret Spitfire makers honoured with plaques
Memorial plaques are being put up to mark the secret locations in Salisbury where the Spitfire was built.
The plaques will be placed at 11 sites in the city where parts were manufactured for about 2,500 Spitfires between 1940 and 1945.
Production was secretly moved to Wiltshire following the bombing of the Southampton Supermarine factory.
The plaques will be in place in time for the unveiling of the Spitfire memorial on 9 July.
Supported by The Secret Spitfire Charity to honour the hidden civilian army, they will provide further recognition for the hundreds of people who built the aircraft during World War Two.
Plaques will be placed at:
- Anna Valley Motors Garage, now McCarthy and Stone retirement homes
- Wilts and Dorset Bus Garage, 141 Castle St
- Wilts and Dorset Bus Depot, now Salisbury Reds, 152 Castle St
- Wessex Motors Garage, now Old George Mall Car Park
- Factory No. 1, now the Car Park, Salisbury RFC, Castle Rd
- Factory No. 2, now Janspeed, Castle Rd
- Watt & Vincent, now A.J. Waters Garage, Devizes Rd
- Highpost Hotel, now The Stones Hotel, Highpost, Old Sarum
- Chattis Hill Aerodrome
- Wiltshire Flying Club, now Chemring, Highpost
- Final Assembly Area, now Highpost Business Park
