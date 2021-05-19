Devizes: Teenager taken to hospital after being hit by bus
A teenager has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a bus.
The incident happened on Horton Road in Devizes, Wiltshire, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
The injured boy was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital, but Wiltshire Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Anyone who saw the incident, which happened between the London Road roundabout and Chandlers Lane, has been asked to call 101.
