Diana Walker cycling death: Husband seeks law change
A widower is calling for a change in the law to ensure cyclists are investigated in the same way as motorists in the event of a crash.
Peter Walker's wife Diana was on foot when she was hit by a bike in 2016 and died in hospital two days later.
No crime was committed but Wiltshire Police subsequently changed its policy to investigate all serious crashes.
The Department of Transport said a review of legislation that began in 2018 was still ongoing.
Mrs Walker was struck by a cyclist in Pewsey High Street on 13 May 2016.
At the time Wiltshire Police did not send crash investigators to serious collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists.
Mr Walker urged the government to make speedier progress in its review and said: "It is now 2021, get on, make certain it's in the Act of Parliament."
A government spokesman said it was vital the review was carried out thoroughly and the results would be published in due course.
Mr Walker has also asked for support from his local MP, Conservative Danny Kruger, whom the BBC has contacted but has yet to hear from.
Mr Walker said cyclists could reach high speeds travelling along Pewsey High Street where his wife was struck.
"I was really fuming the other day.
"The road where Diana was killed is downhill for about a mile and a half (about 2.4km) and the other day a cyclist came down through there, head down pedalling like hell, doing well over 30mph."
Cycling campaigner Margaret Willmot from Salisbury Cycling Opportunities Group said she supported the attempt to change the law but stressed it should apply to all road users.
