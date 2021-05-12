Jonathon Seed: Fresh Wiltshire PCC election set for August
- Published
A new election for the Wiltshire and Swindon police and crime commissioner (PCC) is set to be held in August.
Jonathon Seed was elected to the role but will not be able to take it up due to a historical driving conviction.
Wiltshire Council chief executive Terence Herbert said there was a "clear legal process" to follow and the vote would be held on 19 August.
A police investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the election.
Conservative Party candidate Mr Seed received 40% of the vote in the first round and was elected after it went to a second ballot.
However, the party said Mr Seed, who had been hoping to take over from departing Conservative colleague Angus Macpherson, had been "disbarred" after a driving offence had "come to light".
Council legislation means the position can't be officially declared vacant for two months after the closure of polls and only after that must a new election be held within 35 days.
Mr Herbert said: "Following the result of the election in my role of police area returning officer, I declared Jonathon Seed as the police and crime commissioner for Wiltshire.
"Mr Seed has publicly indicated that he will not take up that office. Preparations will now begin to hold an election on 19 August 2021."
Electoral Commission guidance says candidates for police and crime commissioner posts cannot stand for election if they have been convicted of an offence punishable with a prison sentence.
Mr Seed said he had declared his 30-year-old conviction to the party in his application for the role.
Thames Valley Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the election.
