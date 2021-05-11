Wiltshire vicar's email hacked to con parishioners
A vicar said scammers have used his name and position to try to con parishioners and out of hundreds of pounds over the last two months.
Several people had received emails that appeared to be from Reverend Steve Wilkinson asking them to buy Amazon vouchers on his behalf.
His administrator almost lost £200 to the scam and a Bishop was targeted.
Mr Wilkinson, from Wiltshire, thought his email was targeted because as clergy he is trusted.
'Makes me cross'
His contacts were sent fraudulent emails prompting Mr Wilkinson, of the Woodbridge Group of Churches, to email a warning to all those on his mailing list not to respond.
They have been asked to buy online shopping vouchers for presents Mr Wilkinson supposedly cannot afford and reply with the codes.
He said: "It makes me cross. It's a challenge to be able to forgive people like that. I have and I've moved on but it keeps coming back and each time I'm like, sort these people out."
Amazon refunded his administrator who had bought vouchers but luckily had not sent the codes.
Last year there were 32,703 reports of cyber crime to Action Fraud and £103m was lost to scams in the South West.
