Jonathon Seed: 'Fresh PCC election will cost £1m'
- Published
A new police and crime commissioner (PCC) election will cost in the region of £1m, Wiltshire Council has said.
Conservative candidate Jonathon Seed gained the most votes in the Wiltshire PCC on Monday, but due to a historical conviction is ineligible to stand.
Returning officer Terence Herbert is seeking legal advice and will set out the process for a fresh election.
Wiltshire Council said a new election would cost "more than £1m" to hold and would be funded by central government.
'Unprecedented'
Other election candidates suggest a new election could cost in the region of £1.4m to local taxpayers with some calling for the Conservative party to pay the costs.
The BBC has asked Wiltshire Council and the Conservative Party for comment.
Mr Herbert said: "The election has been called and Jonathon Seed has been duly elected.
"As regards to the next steps, as the head of paid services, I am the appropriate officer for making any declaration as to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner becoming vacant.
"Given this unprecedented situation and given the circumstances, I will be seeking legal advice on the next steps and at that point I will be able to make any statements necessary about the position.
"If the post of the PCC is vacant, if someone is disqualified or does not sign the declaration, then the post will be defined as vacant and an election will be called."
Wiltshire Police also said Mr Herbert was working with the PCC's office and policing would be unaffected by this event.
A police spokesperson said: "It is now a matter for the Police Area Returning Officer (PARO) to set out what the process will be in these unique circumstances."
The Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner in Wiltshire said there was legislation in place for this eventuality and due process would be followed.
The office confirmed the current PCC Conservative Angus Macpherson would remain in post until Thursday 13 May.
Other first-preference votes in the Swindon and Wiltshire PCC election were; Junab Ali (Labour) 34,147 votes, Mike Rees (independent) 31,722, Brig Oubridge (Green Party) 16,606 and Julian Malins QC (Reform UK) 4,438.
