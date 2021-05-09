Jonathon Seed: Conservative PCC candidate barred after offence emerges
A candidate running to become Wiltshire's next Police and Crime Commissioner has been disbarred after a historical driving offence emerged.
Jonathon Seed was the Conservative Party's candidate to replace fellow Tory Angus Macpherson.
A party spokesperson confirmed Mr Seed has been disbarred, while Mr Seed told the BBC he had withdrawn himself.
Vote counting for the PCC post is due to start in Salisbury at 10:00 GMT on Monday and is set to go ahead.
If Mr Seed wins the vote, another election will need to be held.
