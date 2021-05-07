Swindon man accused of causing grievous bodily harm
- Published
A man has appeared in court after another man suffered head injuries in Swindon.
A 28-year-old from Swindon appeared before town magistrates earlier charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He was remanded to appear at Swindon Crown Court on 11 June.
Police were called to Thames Avenue at about 09:15 BST on Tuesday after a man in his 20s was attacked. He remains at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
