Attempted murder arrest after man seriously hurt in Swindon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man suffered life-threatening head injuries.
Police were called to Thames Avenue in Swindon at about 09:15 BST on Tuesday.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
Wiltshire Police said they believe the man in hospital and the man in custody at Gablecross Police Station, also in his 20s, knew each other.
Det Insp Joe Saunders said: "We know this incident would have caused concern in the local community but we'd like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident.
"Our inquiries will continue and there will be a police presence in this area throughout the day, so please don't be alarmed by this."
Wiltshire Police asked anyone who saw or heard anything at the time to get in touch with them on 101.