Salisbury Dogs Trust needs new foster carers for post-Covid surge
An animal shelter is appealing for more foster carers for dogs as it prepares for a post-Covid surge.
Dogs Trust Salisbury said a 62% increase in the demand for dogs during the pandemic could mean many are left without a home as people's circumstances change post-lockdown.
A spokeswoman said the trust is yet to see the "full impact of lockdown puppies" coming into its care.
It is now looking for people who are home for most of the day to volunteer.
Emma Sainsbury, the home from home coordinator at the centre in Crane Street, said: "Whilst we are seeing some dogs being handed in to us that were purchased during lockdown, we are yet to see the full impact of so-called 'lockdown puppies' coming into our care.
"This may be because businesses are still being supported by the furlough scheme, people are still working from home and lockdown restrictions continue.
"But we fear the worst is yet to come and we will see more people giving up their dog if families struggle to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus crisis."
Dogs Trust Salisbury said that during lockdown they were able to place many dogs, who were struggling to live in kennels, with foster carers until they found a permanent home.
They say they need new foster carers who are at home for the majority of the day, have no pets or children under 12, and are willing to take on dogs who need training.
Ms Sainsbury said: "As restrictions lift and some of our existing foster carers take a break from fostering, we're also looking to take on more foster families as we prepare for the coming months and the possibility that our services will be needed more than ever."
