Local elections 2021: How do Wiltshire's councils spend your money?

Local elections will be held in Wiltshire on Thursday 6 May.

Residents will be able to vote for their Wiltshire or Swindon Borough councillors and to elect the county's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and from other income such as parking charges.

Here is how £100 of your money is spent by Wiltshire Council and Swindon Borough Council.

Wiltshire Council

The authority serves a population of about 485,000 and has a general budget of about £410m.

Swindon Borough Council

The borough's population is about 222,000 and its budget is about £530m for 2021-22.

Other town and parish councils, along with 10 local Neighbourhood planning referendums, will also be held across Wiltshire.

