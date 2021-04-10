Prince Philip: Sir David Hempleman-Adams mourns 'real, wonderful' Philip
Explorer Sir David Hempleman-Adams said the Duke of Edinburgh was "a real, wonderful person" and a "surrogate father" to him for decades.
Sir David said Prince Philip's Duke of Edinburgh Award had introduced him to "adventure" at 13 and the duke was a patron on many of his expeditions.
They were in regular contact until recently and Sir David said he was a "huge influence" on his life.
"He brought so much to so many people," Sir David said.
"He was very generous, very kind, very thoughtful, a real, wonderful person and I think our country owes him a huge debt."
Sir David, of Box, Wiltshire, is the first man to have reached the geographic and magnetic North and South Poles and to climb the highest peaks on seven continents.
"Whenever he was a patron on my expeditions [the duke] would get me up to his library," he said.
"It was a real interrogation of what I was doing and when I got back he would always ask really searching questions.
"It wasn't just a tick of a box - he really was interested."
He said Prince Philip had been a "surrogate father" after Sir David's own father died in his 50s.
"I met him a lot of times because I did the [Duke of Edinburgh Award] and then I was a patron of his scheme so we had quite a lot of time together," Sir David added.
"He brought so much to so many people, and so many millions of people who did his scheme.
"[Taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award] was at the right time of my life to be a huge influence."