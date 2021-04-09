Swindon's Richard Jefferies Museum vandalised at Easter
A museum dedicated to a Victorian nature writer is cleaning up after vandals ripped apart its picnic benches and fence posts to burn on a bonfire.
Garden furniture was destroyed and a gate and gazebo were damaged by intruders at the Richard Jefferies Museum in Swindon over Easter.
"It just seems so pointless really and that's what is so hard to bear," museum director Mike Pringle said.
Supporters have donated about £1,200 towards repairs and replacement costs.
Wiltshire Police said it was investigating any criminal damage and has appealed for information.
The museum dedicated to Richard Jefferies is currently closed due to the pandemic.
Mr Pringle said: "We find beer cans and bottles regularly around the museum grounds but this was much more extreme and it was a shock when we walked in to see the damage."
'Shown such support'
He added: "What is so hard, about the area which they had this huge bonfire in, and the stuff that they trashed, is usually that would be filled with toddlers, youngsters and school kids just really enjoying being in the great outdoors and learning about nature."
The vandals ripped out a 250-year-old gate, slashed a a gazebo and burned a children's sandpit table on the bonfire.
Donations have been made via the museum's website and Facebook page, and Mr Pringle thanked everyone who had contributed.
"People have shown such support. That's been fantastic and does help to restore the balance if you like. The museum is a fantastic community," he said.
Richard Jefferies was born in November 1848 in the house that is now the museum in Coate.
The son of an unsuccessful farmer, his childhood was tainted by poverty.
He is most noted for his depiction of English rural life.
Jefferies' writing inspired poet Edward Thomas, and he is acknowledged by the Oxford English Dictionary to be the first person to have used "wildlife" to refer to nature.
Other writing included children's book Bevis, published in 1882, and early science fiction, After London, published in 1885.
He died aged 38 in August 1887.
The museum was first taken over by the Richard Jefferies Museum Trust in 2014.
