Dawn Sturgess Novichok death inquest ‘will be fearless’
- Published
An inquest into the death of a woman who came into contact with the nerve agent Novichok will be "fair, fearless and thorough", the coroner has said.
Dawn Sturgess, 44, died in hospital in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.
Baroness Hallett said the "unusual circumstances" of her death would "undoubtedly raise issues of public interest".
It followed the attempted poisoning of former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
'Fears and suspicion'
Lady Hallett said in her opening remarks at a pre-inquest review the family and friends of Ms Sturgess had "lost not only a loved one but in circumstances that attracted national and international attention".
She said they and all those in the county of Wiltshire "have my assurance I will conduct a" thorough investigation.
The former appeal court judge said she would also "address public fears and suspicion" relating to the circumstances of the death.
Ms Sturgess collapsed at her partner Charlie Rowley's home in Amesbury, eight miles from Salisbury, on 30 June 2018 when she came into contact with a perfume bottle containing Novichok.
MI6 target
The mother-of-three died in hospital on 8 July. Mr Rowley, who also came into contact with the substance, was seriously ill but recovered.
It is thought the target of the poisonings were former MI6 agent Mr Skripal, 66, and Yulia, 33.
They were found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury four months earlier and both survived.
Lady Hallett was appointed to hear the inquest after High Court judges ordered the Wiltshire coroner David Ridley to reconsider its parameters in July.
Conspiracy to murder
Mr Ridley initially stated the inquest would not consider the actions of other Russians or the Russian state, nor would it consider where the nerve agent came from.
However, lawyers for the family successfully argued Mr Ridley was wrong to limit the scope of the inquest.
Independent investigator, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, has confirmed the chemical that killed Ms Sturgess was the same type of nerve agent that had been used to poison the Skripals.
Police said following the attack there was sufficient evidence to charge two Russians, known as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with offences including conspiracy to murder.
The men denied any involvement and claimed they were only in Salisbury for a sightseeing tour of the cathedral.
Russia has also repeatedly denied its involvement and President Vladimir Putin asserted the suspects were merely civilians, and not military officers.
The poisonings further increased tension between Westminster and the Kremlin.
Andrew O'Connor QC, counsel to the inquest, said efforts had been made to engage with Mr Petrov and Mr Boshirov in recent years, but their requests had gone unanswered.
On that basis he said they should not be considered "interested parties" in the inquest, meaning they will not be able to ask questions during the hearing.
The coroner agreed and said their previously granted interested-party status would be removed due to their previous lack of co-operation with the investigation.
The hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice continues.