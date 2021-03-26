BBC News

Ramsbury Brewery site near Aldbourne catches fire

Published
image copyrightNewbury Fire Station
image captionTen fire engines were at the brewery to tackle the fire, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said

More than 50 firefighters have tackled a "serious" fire at a brewery site in Wiltshire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said 10 fire engines were called to deal with the fire at the Ramsbury Brewery, near Aldbourne, at about 05:40 GMT.

The brewery said its grain store and ancillary buildings had suffered "substantial damage".

The brewery itself and its distillery buildings have not been affected and no-one was hurt.

Firefighters from Wiltshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire attended and said the fire had been brought under control.

image copyrightNewbury Fire Station
image captionFirefighters from Wiltshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire were called to put the fire out

