Great Bedwyn burst pipe leaves hundreds without water
- Published
Hundreds of people are believed to have been left without water or very little supply for the past 14 hours after a water pipe burst.
Thames Water said a 7in (17cm) mains pipe had ruptured in Brook Street in Great Bedwyn in Wiltshire.
It apologised and the pipe has been repaired though water pressure remains very low or non-existent for many.
Thames Water said it was pumping extra water into the system but it might take several hours to return to normal.
People living in the Great Bedwyn area and surrounding hamlets reported losing water pressure at about 19:00 GMT.
Thames Water said it had been contacted by 139 customers who were without water and it had been in touch with those who were vulnerable.
In a statement it said: "We're sorry to those customers whose water supplies have been affected by the burst pipe. "
"Our customer care team is in touch with residents on our priority services register, who have previously notified us about their special needs such as being medically dependent on water for dialysis."