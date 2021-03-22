BBC News

Runner Tariq Hussain fatally hit by car in Swindon

image captionTariq Hussain was hit while running in Swindon at about lunchtime

A man has died after being hit by a car while out running.

Tariq Hussain, 59, from Swindon was struck while crossing Marlborough Road in the town at about 13:00 GMT on Friday.

He was taken to Great Western Hospital where he died. The driver stopped and was being treated as a witness, Wiltshire Police said.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Hussain's family and friends," the force added.

