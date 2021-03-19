Sian O'Callaghan: Murdered woman's family back calls for taxi safety
The family of a murdered Swindon woman have backed calls for laws on safety checks for taxi and private hire drivers to be strengthened.
Sian O'Callaghan was killed by taxi driver Christopher Halliwell after getting into his car when she left a Swindon nightclub on 19 March 2011.
Her family said the tenth anniversary of Ms O'Callaghan's death reminded them how much she had missed out on.
They are supporting calls for the establishment of a national database.
Her mother Elaine Pickford said: "People say time is a healer but the passing of time also brings home the time Sian hasn't lived, how much she and us have missed out on, all the experiences she should have had and where she would now be in life.
"We as a family are coping and going forward, which I know is what Sian would want for us."
Ms O'Callaghan's family are supporting an initiative launched by the personal safety charity the Suzy Lamplugh Trust.
It is campaigning for legislation on national minimum standards for taxi and private hire vehicle licensing and the establishment of a national database.
The 22-year-old office worker's body was found five days after her disappearance in Uffington, Oxfordshire.
Private hire driver Halliwell, 57, was later handed a whole life sentence after being convicted of a second murder, that of Swindon sex worker Becky Godden.
Police have said there is a "distinct possibility" Halliwell is a serial killer but a Wiltshire Police spokesman said Halliwell is not currently under investigation for any other crimes.
A spokesman for the Suzy Lamplugh Trust said: "We believe that current taxi and private hire vehicle licensing requirements are not fit for purpose and should be urgently addressed as part of a much-needed push by government to prioritise the safety of women in public spaces and transport."
