Swindon bookmakers' robber Dean Hanman jailed
A man who robbed three bookmakers with an imitation gun in "incredibly frightening" raids has been jailed.
Dean Hanman, 39, of Imber Walk, Swindon raided premises across Swindon in October and November 2020. Nobody was injured.
He was convicted of three counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and four counts of possession of an imitation firearm.
He was jailed for 10 years and 10 months at Swindon Crown Court.
When raiding the bookmakers, he jumped over the counter and threatened staff with an imitation gun to hand over cash from their tills and safes.
He robbed Betfred in Moredon Road on 6 October, Ladbrokes in Thames Avenue on 3 November and Betfred in Bridge Street on 4 November.
When he tried to rob a McColl's convenience store in Penhill on 10 November, a member of staff was able to push a panic alarm and Hanman fled empty-handed.
Det Sgt Scott Anger said: "All four of these crimes were incredibly frightening for the people involved.
"Thankfully nobody was injured, but we should not underestimate the impact that these offences had on them."